NC election bills unlikely to become laws after Senate votes

Republican sponsors of bills have tried to avoid the national allegations during debate, arguing instead that Democrats actually voted Wednesday against bills that would expand voting access and trust. Trump narrowly won North Carolina's electoral votes last fall amid an election with record turnout and few voting problems.

“This bill is not about a national narrative,” Daniel said.

But GOP legislators remain angry about a legal settlement reached between the Democratic-controlled State Board of Elections and a union-affiliated group that extended the grace period for mail-in ballots to nine days for 2020 only due to the pandemic and postal delays. Daniel said the absentee ballot bill sends a message to Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat whose office was involved in the settlement.

Democrats said Republicans want to get rid of the grace period all together because Democrats turned in twice as many absentee ballots than Republicans in the 2020 general elections during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans traditionally have used the method most.

"So now that lots of Democrats use mail-in ballots, they’re a problem?” asked Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat. “That’s not a good reason or a fair reason to change election law and throw out ballots.”