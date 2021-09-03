NC appeals court stops for now voting restoration for felons

The North Carolina Constitution forbids a person convicted of a felony from voting “unless that person shall be first restored to the rights of citizenship in the manner prescribed by law.” A 1973 law laying out those restoration rules requires the “unconditional discharge of an inmate, of a probationer, or of a parolee.”

The trial court order, however, said that election officials can’t deny voter registration to any convicted felon who is on probation, parole or post-release supervision. An attorney for the plaintiffs said the trial court’s decision represented the largest expansion of North Carolina voting rights since the 1960s.

Last year, the same court said felony offenders couldn't be denied the right to vote if the only reason their rights hadn't been restored was due to unpaid fines or restitution.

An email seeking comment Friday from the plaintiffs wasn't immediately returned.

Republican legislative leaders, some of whom were defendants in the lawsuit, were pleased with Friday's decision. They had earlier accused the majority of the three trial judges who approved last week's ruling of judicial activism.