NBA's Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who were responding to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser and other force before handcuffing him, authorities said Thursday.

Hayes, 21, was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation into the domestic dispute call early Wednesday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

Hayes received treatment for unspecified injuries he got during the struggle before going to jail, police said. He was released on bond later that day, online jail records show.

It was not immediately known whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The officers had found Hayes in the front yard of a home around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

“Officers informed Hayes they received a call at the location and needed to speak with the victim, but requested Hayes remain outside while they did so,” the statement said.

The department said police body-worn cameras recorded Hayes repeatedly trying to get into the residence as officers blocked him and ordered him to stay outside.