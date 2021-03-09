NBA star Russell Westbrook scoring big with own philanthropy

Russell Westbrook is known for his magic on the basketball court, his finely honed fashion sense and his media interviews that have spawned memes and GIFs across social media.

A nine-time NBA All-Star and former star at UCLA, Westbrook has also channeled his energies into an off-the-court pursuit long important to him: Philanthropy.

Last month, he unveiled plans to expand his Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation and his enterprise firm, Russell Westbrook Enterprises. The expansion will focus on education and investments in finance and other areas that are intended to aid underserved communities.

As the 32-year-old point guard settles into his first season with the Washington Wizards, Westbrook says he plans to continue his philanthropic work full time once his playing days are over — whenever that may be.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Westbrook about his philanthropy and other work. The interview was edited for clarity and length.

———

Q: The name of your foundation is called The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation. Why that name?