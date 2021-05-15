Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

Before the pandemic, Native Americans made voting a social event on many reservations. It was one of the few times a year where they'd meet with old friends and chat about the government, community needs and their families. Tribal leaders give voters time off to cast a ballot and help get others to the polls. Campaigns courted voters with traditional food.

Even when they receive mailed ballots, many Native Americans prefer to drop them off on Election Day at their polling site, no matter how distant. Unless poll workers check for a signature on the spot, voters would have no chance to fix it.

Patty Hansen, the recorder in the state's largest county by size, said she's disappointed with the new law because it treats voters differently based on the error they've made.

“We were headed in the right direction," she said. "Now it's being reversed."

Submitting mailed ballots earlier without a signature could mean an hours-long trip to make the fix, said Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, who is Navajo. The new law says county officials have to make a reasonable effort to contact voters. Blackwater-Nygren said that could be problematic if Navajo translators, for example, aren't available.