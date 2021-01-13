Navajo Nation, New Mexico reach settlements over mine spill

“The Gold King Mine blowout damaged entire communities and ecosystems in the Navajo Nation,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement announcing the settlement. "We pledged to hold those who caused or contributed to the blowout responsible, and this settlement is just the beginning."

The tribe’s claims against the EPA and its contractors remain pending. About 300 individual tribal members also have claims pending as part of a separate lawsuit.

Nez added: "It is time that the United States fulfills its promise to the Navajo Nation and provides the relief needed for the suffering it has caused the Navajo Nation and its people.”

The EPA under the Obama administration had claimed that water quality quickly returned to pre-spill levels. But New Mexico officials, tribal leaders and others voiced ongoing concerns about heavy metals collecting in the sediment and getting stirred up each time rain or snowmelt results in runoff.

State officials said the Animas Valley is now well within irrigation standards. But farmers continue to see lower sales because of the stigma left behind by the spill.