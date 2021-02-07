Nation's stormy politics could unsettle California recall

“When you have a very angry, frustrated electorate, they are being driven by emotion, not facts,” said pollster Ben Tulchin, who worked for former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis when he was ousted in a 2003 recall election and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Former President Donald “Trump got elected because voters were angry,” Tulchin said. “Gavin (Newsom) needs to take this extremely seriously. There are enough people who are undecided, who are up for grabs. Voters are split on him.”

The election would occur at a time when the country is being shaken by political turmoil in the post-Trump era, and Newsom is losing ground with key voter groups. Independents now make up about 1 in 4 registrations in the state, a number roughly equal to Republicans. Young people, in particular, lean progressive but are less likely than their parents to adhere to traditional party loyalties.

At a time when millennials and other young people are worried about education, job prospects and affordable housing “they want solutions” and grow frustrated with bureaucracies that don't work, said Elizabeth Matto, an associate research professor at Rutgers University's Eagleton Institute of Politics.