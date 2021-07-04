National Spelling Bee stalwarts persevere through 2-year gap

When the Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Avani Joshi didn’t lament her lost year of preparation. She immediately pivoted to studying for competitions in her other favorite discipline: geography.

Then, about six months later, the 2020-21 geography bee season was canceled, so she returned to spelling, confident that Scripps would bring back the biggest academic competition on the calendar.

Avani also competes in Science Olympiad and quiz bowl. What if all of it had been wiped out?

“I would immerse myself in books, obviously. Books are always going to be there, so I have that guarantee that I can rely on books,” the 13-year-old from Roscoe, Illinois, said. “I also like coding, so I also have that. I would try to learn a new language. My goal is actually to learn C++ this year, and, let's see, I would immerse myself in other things, honing my language skills, learning Spanish and Sanskrit.”