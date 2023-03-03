Spring is fast approaching and that means the bears will be back out and about, and with that in mind the National Park Service issued some important advice this week.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course,” the service tweeted from its official account.

Got that?

If a bear attacks you out in the wild, don’t try to feed your friend to it.

“If not friend, why friend shaped?” the service tweeted in a follow-up. “What about your other friend? Seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor to a national park. While it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous.

“When spring arrives and the snow begins to melt, many bears become more active,” it added with a link to bear safety tips.

A follower smartly asked, “What if you’re the slower friend?”

“Check in on the friendship before you head into the woods,” the service replied.

Here are the bear safety tips that the service shared. Be sure you read them so, maybe, you can avoid having to decide whether or not to sacrifice your friend … or before your friend has to decide whether or not to sacrifice you.

