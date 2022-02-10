National Archives seeks Trump probe; Biden moves on drug prices; Bob Saget's cause of death

Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

TOP STORIES

Report: Archives asks Justice to probe Trump record handling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents.

The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm the report.

The referral followed several Post stories chronicling how then-President Trump dealt with documents, including tearing them up. In one report, since confirmed by the National Archives, the agency arranged the transport of 15 boxes of documents from the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after Trump's representatives discovered them and notified the archives.

***

Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden is traveling on Thursday to Culpeper, Virginia, where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications.

“We need to act to stop the abuse of American families," she said.

***

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and “Full House” star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

***

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

***

