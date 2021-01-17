Nathan Chen wins fifth straight US Figure Skating title

Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.

“I was a little timid today. Honestly that’s on me," Chen said. "I feel like I didn’t really tackle my elements. I was focusing on conserving energy. That’s not the right approach. I think that’s what caused the first element to have an error. The rest of the program I was trying to make sure I stayed on my feet. That was my mindset throughout the program.

"Wasn’t really exactly the skate I’d like to have, but at least I was able to stand up on all the rest of the jumps and I guess move on from here.”

His main challengers couldn't stand up throughout their free skates, and Vincent Zhou's 291.38 total wasn't in the same stratosphere as Chen. Zhou popped a quad flip and fell on a quad lutz, but the 2018 Olympian still held on to second place.

“I’m really not happy with myself for throwing away my first 300-point opportunity like that,” Zhou said. "But all the same, this competition is still a great experience and lots of positives as well.”