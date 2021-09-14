Nassib's strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib described the electric atmosphere inside a frenzied Allegiant Stadium with one word: “Bananas.”

But of the 61,756 rabid fans in attendance for “Monday Night Football,” one just happened to be a non-football fan.

Andrew Erazos, a 60-year-old server at a local steakhouse, is a Carl Nassib-fan.

And when Nassib came out publicly as gay on Instagram in June, Erazos was moved so much he bought Nassib’s jersey and couldn’t wait to attend a game.

Erazos got more than he bargained for with a wild conclusion to Week 1 of the NFL season, as Nassib’s strip-sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came at a critical time in overtime and helped the Raiders to a 33-27 win in overtime.

“That’s amazing, that’s a great story, I love that. I wish I could’ve seen (him),” Nassib said. “It was really special, I’m really happy that we got the win on the day that kind of made a little bit of history, which is like really nice to do.”

History, as in the first regular-season NFL game with an openly gay player on the field. Nassib, who is in his second season with the Raiders, is the first active NFL player to come out as gay.