Here’s some of what we know and don’t know about the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Six people were killed at the small, private Christian school on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the 200-student school. Police say the shooting took place over about 14 minutes. The shooter was also killed. Police say that shooter Audrey Hale was a former student but that it was unclear whether Hale had any current affiliation with the school or was related to anyone there at the time of the shooting.