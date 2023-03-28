On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre.
Here’s some of what we know and don’t know about the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. Six people were killed at the small, private Christian school on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the 200-student school. Police say the shooting took place over about 14 minutes. The shooter was also killed. Police say that shooter Audrey Hale was a former student but that it was unclear whether Hale had any current affiliation with the school or was related to anyone there at the time of the shooting.
» A Mexican official says 39 people died and 29 were injured in a fire in an immigration detention center in northern Mexico. The fire broke out late Monday.
» Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms are kicking off again across France.
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms are again gripping France. Many thousands of demonstrators are marching Tuesday and the Eiffel Tower is closed. Police have ramped up security amid government warnings that radical demonstrators intended “to destroy, to injure and to kill.” In Paris, striking workers waving burning flares invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of the French capital's main railway stations. Fears that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers. It's the latest round of nationwide demonstrations and strikes against unpopular pension reforms and President Emmanuel Macron’s push to raise France’s legal retirement age from 62 to 64.
» The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a Utah skiing collision has testified that the actor crashed into him from behind and sent him “absolutely flying.”
» Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Ravens.
People are also reading…
Lamar Jackson said he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, adding that the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.” The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.
» Va. Tech's Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.