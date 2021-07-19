Nashville Predators prospect proudly comes out as gay

Added Don Fehr, executive director of the NHL players' union: “We know the NHL hockey community will support Luke as he strives toward his goal of playing in the NHL, and we applaud the example he is setting for those in the game of hockey and beyond.”

The Predators said in a statement the club is "proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today, and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect.”

A 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman, Prokop could be a part of Nashville's youth movement in the coming years. Owner Harris Turner and president Jon Greenberg of the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, Nashville's top minor league affiliate, lauded Prokop for his decision.

Prokop is from Edmonton, Alberta. He played parts of the past four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League. The Calgary Hitmen said in a statement, “Representation matters, and your courage will help so many others.”

Bettman pledged the NHL will “do everything possible to ensure Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one” and work to ensure support for players who follow his path.

Prokop said the past year and a half gave him a chance to find his true self.