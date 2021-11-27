 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville, police said on Twitter. Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects and said the shooting remains under investigation.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News