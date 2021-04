Nashville mayor: Oracle to bring 8500 jobs, $1.2B investment

Half of Oracle's future property taxes — which the company estimates will be roughly $18 million annually when the project is fully built — would reimburse the company for the upfront investment, without interest payments, with the other half going into the city's general operating fund, Cooper's office said.

The company also expects the project to produce about $8.8 million annually in local sales and use taxes, according to the mayor's office.

In a statement, Oracle said it's meeting demand for its cloud product by building “new digital hubs in cities with well-educated workforces and vibrant cultures that draw top-tier talent.”

"We think Nashville has tremendous potential to be Oracle’s next success, and we look forward to working with city and state officials as the process moves forward,” the company said.

The city's proposal even drew praise from The Beacon Center of Tennessee, a free-market thinktank that has long scrutinized Nashville's approach to economic incentive deals.

“Based on initial reports of the deal’s structure, we applaud the mayor for doing things differently and in a way that does not cost taxpayers money," Beacon Center CEO Justin Owen said in a statement.