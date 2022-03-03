 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NASCAR owner Richard Childress donating a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress walks along pit road before auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. 

NASCAR owner and Hall of Famer Richard Childress told Fox News yesterday that he will donate a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine forces fighting off the Russian invasion.

Childress said during an interview on “Fox & Friends” with Brian Kilmeade and Joey Jones that he heard Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say “he didn’t want out, he needed ammunition.”

Childress said he contacted his “good friend” Fred Wagenhals, chairman of AMMO, Inc.

Childress said he told Wagenhals, “Fred, we’ve got to help these people. They need ammunition and he stepped right up.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Childress is a former NASCAR driver and now owner of Childress Racing. After he retired from driving, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt signed on with his team. Earnhardt died in a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2001. Childress was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2016.

Childress told Kilmeade yesterday, “This is a wake-up call for America, why we have our second amendment. ... It’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there. I felt that with AMMo we were doing the right thing and we are going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them.”

Childress said they are working with a private company to get the ammunition to the Ukrainians.

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

