Nancy Pelosi's future, Donald Trump's 2024 bid, foreign relations and Russia's war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

We’re going to look at two topics this week: Politics following the midterm elections as well as some international news.

In the first segment, we take a look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step aside from leadership, former President Donald Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he is launching a third bid for the White House and the state of Congress.

In the second segment, we look at President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine following its withdrawal from Kherson and other global news of note.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports