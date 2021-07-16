Name to know: ‘Escape Room’ franchise star Taylor Russell

Movie lovers don’t necessarily come to high concept horrors like “Escape Room” or its sequel “Tournament of Champions” for the acting.

Yet even with all the high stakes flash of these thrilling, set-piece and spectacle-driven puzzles-within-puzzles, star Taylor Russell’s talent shines though as the traumatized but determined Zoey.

The 26-year-old is still a relative newcomer on the scene with a handful of roles in projects like Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” indies like “Waves” and the “Escape Room” movies, the latest of which is out this weekend. But she’s quickly establishing herself as one to watch.

“She’s incapable of hitting a false note,” said “Escape Room” director Adam Robitel. “She’s amazing. She’s a star. I just hope she continues to flourish.”

Russell was born in Vancouver and moved around a lot growing up. She didn’t even start acting until she was 18.

“I really wanted to be a dancer but that just wasn’t in the cards for me,” she said in a recent interview.

But the desire to perform seems to have been with her from the start. Her mom told her that she’d stay up into the early hours of the morning in her room talking to herself and doing characters.