N.J. woman, 105, survives COVID-19, credits longevity to prayer, gin-soaked raisins

“She’s just the sweetest,” Neiman said.

DeClerck credits much of her longevity to her faith.

“Pray a lot and (put) one step in front of the other,” she said. “And pray and pray and pray.”

She had a priest come to the senior facility in Manahawkin, N.J., on a weekly basis for Mass. When she moved to Mystic Meadows, she had the staff establish a chapel for her there.

DeClerck has always been active and only slowed down within the last year. She walked a mile every day until she was 101 years old, outlived all three of her husbands (two of which were named Henry) and has kept all of her original teeth.

She’s received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — the first time she has received a vaccine.

The family is postponing a birthday celebration until the pandemic is over, Laws said.

“I’m very happy to be here,” DeClerck told NJ Advance Media. “Thank you Jesus.”

