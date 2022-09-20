 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region.

A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November.

North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” region designated as including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro. There are more than 130 colleges, universities and community college statewide.

The summer World University Games attracts 7,000 athletes from ages 18 to 25 from over 150 countries and more than 600 universities. The nearly two-week event features 15 required sports, including swimming, track and field and basketball, as well as optional sports proposed by the local host city.

People are also reading…

The state has set aside $25 million to support the games if North Carolina is named the host.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News