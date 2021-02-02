N Carolina home of white supremacist voted off landmark list

The Masonic Temple had tried to sell the property, and in 2005, unsuccessfully tried to get the historic designation lifted for most of the lodge property, the newspaper reported previously.

The Raleigh Historic Development Commission voted unanimously to recommend removing the local designation in January. The property is still listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was added in 1976.

Daniels, who was a former publisher of The News & Observer, conspired with others to instill fear and anger among the white residents of Wilmington, a majority Black town on the North Carolina coast in which both elected Black and whites worked with each other, according to the book, “Wilmington’s Lie.”

An armed mob descended on the city Nov. 10, 1898, killing at least 60 Black residents. The mob set fire to the black-owned local newspaper and sent thousands of Black people into hiding in swamps and woods. It has been recognized by historians as the only overthrow of an elected government in U.S. history and was referenced in the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News & Observer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0