N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

Berger, who previously expressed concern with the bill the House passed along party lines in May, said it now clarifies that it's OK for teachers to discuss these ideas involving race, as long as they don't “promote” them by compelling students, teachers or other school workers to personally adopt the beliefs.

His revisions to House Bill 324 added five prohibited concepts, including any claim that the U.S. government should be violently overthrown or that all Americans are not created equal.

School districts would have to provide instruction materials promoting any of the 13 concepts to members of the public upon request. People also could get detailed information about speakers, consultants or diversity trainers hired by a district who discussed or previously advocated for such concepts.

The new language is unlikely to assuage fears among Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates that the bill would reduce education about the lingering of effects of slavery and discrimination, stifle teachers' ability to lead open conversations and make aspiring educators question whether they want to enter the workforce.