N Carolina GOP advances bill to ban Down syndrome abortions

“We do not want to be the kind of society that not only discriminates, but disposes of children because of the way they are created,” said state Rep. Dean Arp, a Union County Republican who is a primary sponsor of House Bill 453. “North Carolina citizens do not want to be that kind of society either.”

Bill sponsors say procedures performed based on race or Down syndrome amount to “discriminatory eugenic abortion.” The legislature in 2013 passed a law prohibiting sex-selective abortions — those based upon whether the fetus is male or female.

State Rep. Verla Insko, an Orange County Democrat, believes the proposal threatens a woman’s right to an abortion and would create another unfair hurdle for them.

“I find this bill discriminatory against pregnant women,” Insko said. “I cannot imagine anything that is more threatening than to have someone take control of my body. I would much prefer that we push birth control.”

The measure advanced on Tuesday in about 45 minutes, with limited discussion or debate. Some members of the public seeking to voice their opposition were not given the opportunity to speak, though speakers from both sides of the debate were given equal time.