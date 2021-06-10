N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor

“Children should not have to pass a genetic test to earn the right to be born," Krawiec said.

The conservative North Carolina Values Coalition supports the bill.

Some Democratic lawmakers have warned that the bill could force women to carry out pregnancies if they tell their doctor that a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome factored into their decision not to go through with the pregnancy, even if it was not the motivating force.

Sen. Sarah Crawford, a Democrat who represents Franklin and parts of Wake County, described how she has personally experienced joy serving children and adults with disabilities through her role as the head of the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities. But she acknowledged some parents may not feel equipped to take care of a child with Down syndrome and said those parents shouldn't be compelled to give birth.

“This bill is not about the joy that people with disabilities bring to the world," Crawford said. “This bill is about controlling women. Simple as that.”

The American Civil Liberties of Union of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic are urging Cooper to reject the proposal.