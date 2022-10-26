 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company.

