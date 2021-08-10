Music's brightest stars align for Global Citizen Live shows

But as the world still battles the coronavirus pandemic with the delta variant surging in the US, the time might not seem right to host a global concert. Will.I.Am understands the sentiment.

“There’s a part of me that’s like, ‘I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to go. I’d rather stay home … I’ve been safe. And anything outside of that puts some worry bugs in me,’" said the musician. "But do I want to live that way? ... I think every single person has to weigh that themselves.”

In order to attend, concertgoers must provide either proof that they are fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show’s start, and every attendee must be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Evans says not only are they complying with local virus regulations, but Global Citizen is going above and beyond those restrictions to make sure everyone stays safe.