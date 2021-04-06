Musician couple host concerts to fundraise for food pantry

NEW YORK (AP) — When Erin Shields belted out “Being Alive” — the showstopper from the Broadway classic “Company” — the title had extra levels of meaning.

This virtual concert, broadcast from Shields’ living room, helped fund the food pantry at Mosaic West Queens Church, which is feeding hungry residents of the Sunnyside neighborhood. It also gave Shields and her husband, David Shenton, an opportunity to resume their artistic lives.

The couple, touring musicians, lost gigs worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic. With the concerts, they’ve used their art to raise thousands of dollars.

It began when they saw the lines that stretched for blocks outside the pantry, which is near their apartment. Several friends had lost jobs after Broadway closed, and they felt the need to help.

“When your entire industry shuts down, you think, ‘well, how are we going to do this?’” Shields said. “Seeing the people in line ..., you go, ‘I can be that person and that could be my family member.’”

In September, they joined the volunteers at the church who distribute more than 1,000 boxes of food to families twice a week. As time passed, they felt the need to do more for others during the pandemic.