 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

  • Updated
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri.

The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield.

The mushroom hunters were using a long branch to determine the well's depth when "what appeared to be a human body emerged," the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities removed the body Monday, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion-rights protesters rally in US, spurred by draft Supreme Court opinion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News