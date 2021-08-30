Museum preserves memorial wall for building collapse victims

“I think it would be good in a museum to get the pictures there,” Dellacioppa said. “Unfortunately, it’s a memory, a bad memory, but it’s something that’s the history of Miami and Miami Beach.”

Also Monday, a commercial real estate company began marketing the site where the building once stood. Avison Young listed the 1.88-acre (0.76-hectare) oceanfront property on its website at the direction of a judge and court appointed receiver. The company is providing its services on a pro bono basis.

Some family members had expressed a desire to see a memorial built on the site where the 12-story condo once stood, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman previously said that was unrealistic. He said during a hearing that the property must be sold to compensate victims of the tragedy. At least one bidder has offered up to $120 million for the property.

Though a memorial at the building site itself seems unlikely, officials with the city of Miami Beach, immediately south of Surfside, have offered a portion of the 28-acre (11-hectare) North Beach Oceanside Park as a potential memorial site. The park at the northernmost end of Miami Beach is about 100 feet (30 meters) from the collapse site and was used as a command site for search and rescue teams.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse, which came years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws. Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

