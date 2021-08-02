Murder trial starts over fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

“It wasn’t until I was able to get to learn more about Steven, his life history, and his life course, that I was even able to begin to fathom how something like this could happen,” Evans said.

Monday also opened witness testimony in the trial, starting with Baker's widow, Lisa.

Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious car in 2018 when he discovered it was stolen, authorities have said. Erika Castro-Miles, who is also charged in Baker's death, was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker, dragged the deputy’s body into the police cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire, court documents state.

A backpack he said he fled with was found nearby with two guns inside, including Baker’s backup weapon, court documents state.

Wiggins had been at large after being charged the day before for assaulting Castro-Miles and stealing that car from her, according to a local police report. Castro-Miles told police Wiggins had been “doing meth all night and smoking marijuana,” the report says.

Baker had determined the car was stolen and ordered the two out of the car, but Wiggins claimed his door wouldn’t open and Baker ordered Wiggins to leave from the passenger side, prosecutors said.