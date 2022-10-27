Murder suspected after 8 found dead in Oklahoma house fire

This story will be updated.
Police say eight people have been found dead in suspected homicides after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house.
The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles southeast of Tulsa.
Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and deaths were being investigated, they didn't believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said no other information was immediately available.
Broken Arrow is Tulsa’s biggest suburb, with almost 115,000 residents.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.
