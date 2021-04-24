Murder, other charges filed against man in killing of girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said Saturday.

The charges against Marion Lewis, 18, also include three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference.

Other suspects who also are believed to have been involved in the killing of Jaslyn Adams remain at large, Brown said. He would not say what investigators believed Lewis’ role was in the shooting.

Lewis was captured Thursday while trying to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, Brown said. He is expected to survive being shot several times by a police officer who was trying to arrest him, police have said.