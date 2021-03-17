Murder hornet season in US is around the corner

But they're not after humans.

Asian giant hornets attack honeybee hives, destroying them in mere hours and decapitating bees in what scientists call their "slaughter phase." They then take over the hive, feeding their own young with honeybee eggs and larvae.

While they attack other insects too, they're not known to decimate entire populations like they do with honeybees.

In the US since 2019

The first U.S. sightings of the Asian giant hornet happened in Washington state in 2019, following sightings in British Columbia in the fall.

How they got here from their native Asia is unclear, but it's possible they arrived with international container ships, purchases shipped into the U.S. or travelers visiting or returning.

Buzzing around the Pacific Northwest and Canada, Asian giant hornets made an even bigger scene in the summer of 2020 when they emerged from hibernation to build their nests and colonies.