Murder case of meth user who delivered stillbirth dismissed

Becker's attorneys say it's a travesty she had to stay in jail for more than a year, unable to post $2 million bail, until she was transferred to a drug treatment facility earlier this year.

There is no evidence that drug use results in stillbirths, her attorneys say, and allowing murder charges would have a chilling effect: preventing women from seeking needed prenatal care. Numerous medical and public health groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, oppose punishment for drug use while pregnant.

Becerra, who is now U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, filed a friend of the court brief stating that the law was never meant to apply to pregnant women and urging that charges against Becker be dropped. The judge in the case declined and two higher courts said it was too early in the legal process for them to intervene.

In September 2019, Becker gave birth to a stillborn child she had named Zachariah Joseph Campos. The coroner’s report listed toxic levels of meth as the cause of death, but an attorney for Becker said the pathologist never reviewed her medical record, which included three infections that could have caused the stillbirth.

In California, lawmakers amended the state’s murder statute to include a fetus after the California Supreme Court in 1970 overturned the conviction of a man who had beaten a pregnant woman, causing her to lose the baby. Attempts in California in the 1990s to use the law to prosecute pregnant women failed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0