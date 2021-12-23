 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

Multiple vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

  • 0

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along an icy Interstate 94.

WITI-TV reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday morning in Jackson County. WEAU-TV reported that authorities were dealing with multiple crashes, including a semi-trailer on fire, and that the interstate was impassable between Osseo and Northfield.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking details. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said in a brief telephone interview that she didn’t have any information but that she expects the State Patrol to issue a news release soon.

The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Injuries reported from fiery explosion at Texas Exxon plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News