Multiple people injured in South Carolina mall shooting, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital, authorities said.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.

According to The State news site in Columbia:

Shots were fired at the Columbiana Centre mall, and officers were evacuating the mall, the Columbia Police Department reported at about 2:30 p.m. ET.

Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said multiple people were shot, but there were no fatalities reported. Eight people were taken for medical treatment, but it's not certain how many of those people were shot. Some might have been trampled after shots were fired, Kelly said.

No arrests had been made, and officers were "going store to store and closet to closet searching for someone with a weapon," Kelly said.

The mall parking lot was closed as emergency vehicles swarmed the mall area. A reunification site for loved ones was being staged.

Law enforcement officers carrying long guns and wearing camouflage vests were seen walking into Dave & Busters at the mall.

J. Canty, a security guard at the mall, said it was still an active situation, and law enforcement officials were trying to clear the mall out.

Canty confirmed there were injuries, and an ambulance with its lights on was seen driving out of the mall parking lot.

— Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

