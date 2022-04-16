Multiple people injured in South Carolina mall shooting, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital, authorities said.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people have been detained and authorities do not believe the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre was random.
Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that two of the shooting victims are in critical condition.
According to The State news site in Columbia:
Shots were fired at the Columbiana Centre mall, and officers were evacuating the mall, the Columbia Police Department reported at about 2:30 p.m. ET.
Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said multiple people were shot, but there were no fatalities reported. Eight people were taken for medical treatment, but it's not certain how many of those people were shot. Some might have been trampled after shots were fired, Kelly said.
People are also reading…
No arrests had been made, and officers were "going store to store and closet to closet searching for someone with a weapon," Kelly said.
The mall parking lot was closed as emergency vehicles swarmed the mall area. A reunification site for loved ones was being staged.
Law enforcement officers carrying long guns and wearing camouflage vests were seen walking into Dave & Busters at the mall.
J. Canty, a security guard at the mall, said it was still an active situation, and law enforcement officials were trying to clear the mall out.
Canty confirmed there were injuries, and an ambulance with its lights on was seen driving out of the mall parking lot.
— Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a New Jersey teacher save her third grade student from choking on a bottle cap, meet the volunteers risking their lives to save animals in Ukraine, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Watch a New Jersey teacher save a third-grader from choking on a bottle cap.
No one needs more help than these pets who were left behind. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Nearly 50 people were stranded after a mid-air collision killed two on a ropeway carrying pilgrims up the holy Hindu hill of Trikut. Veuer’s M…
This small but very loud kitten was found in the ruins of an apartment block in Borodyanka, the Kyiv satellite town left devastated by the Rus…
While the war in Ukraine continues in the east, the Russian army has evacuated the Kiev region and the north of the country. The Russian milit…
Jordan Hatmaker wants us to find a silver lining in any situation, even the most terrifying ones. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
While the Russians have retreated, her trials aren’t over yet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
After surviving the most unthinkable circumstances, children in Ukraine gather at a humanitarian aid center in eastern Ukraine where they have…
Scientists in Chile have discovered an unusual 'cemetery' containing the well-preserved bones of a colony of pterosaurs.
An Easter miracle has occurred in Ukraine as a baby hare, who has been named Vuhanâ (Ears), was been rescued from a fire in the village of Iva…