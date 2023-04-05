By Nouran Salahieh, Mike Saenz, Holly Yan and Andi Babineau, CNN
A deadly and destructive storm system that has already spawned at least 10 reports of tornadoes now threatens more than 85 million Americans with severe weather Wednesday.
The storm system is trekking across the central US after battering parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan.
Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported after a possible tornado struck Bollinger County, Missouri, Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN.
The exact number of casualties is not clear because reports are still coming in, Parrott said Wednesday morning.
"This is an active search and rescue event," he said.
Resources from all across southeast Missouri are assisting local officials, Parrott said.
Scattered severe storms posing a risk for tornadoes and large hail are expected across eastern Illinois through Lower Michigan today, the Storm Prediction Center said.
Additional thunderstorms accompanied by potentially damaging wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible from the Ohio Valley into the Lower Mississippi Valley, the storm center said.
At least nine tornadoes were reported Tuesday, including two in Iowa and seven in Illinois, where several buildings were damaged in the town of Colona and multiple semi-trucks blown over along the I-88.
Softball-sized hail 'sounded like bricks hitting the roof'
The most notable impact has been large, baseball-sized hail. There were over 100 hail reports mainly across Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan Tuesday. Davenport, Iowa, was pelted with 4-inch hail -- just larger than a softball -- while Oswego received smaller, baseball-sized hail.
"Worst hail I've ever heard in Davenport. Sounded like bricks hitting the roof," Davenport resident Paul Schmidt wrote on Facebook.
A tornado warning was issued early Wednesday near Hardy, Arkansas, where the weather service reported the storm had produced "a large and extremely dangerous tornado." Hardy is about 60 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
The area was included in a tornado watch that was issued for over 2 million people in parts of central and northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, and southeastern Missouri until 9:00 a.m. -- including in Little Rock, Arkansas, which sustained heavy damage last week and has been clearing debris for days.
"It's tough to think of the possibility of another round of severe weather in the midst of this recovery, but we must remain vigilant and prepared," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in a statement. "Especially, in our already hard-hit neighborhoods, please have a plan in place to stay save, and avoid staying overnight in damaged structures."
A separate tornado watch was issued for portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, and northeastern Texas until noon, the Storm Prediction Center said. The watch includes Fayetteville and Fort Smith in Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas.
"Thunderstorms forming along and ahead of two merging cold fronts will pose a threat for all severe hazards: wind, hail and tornado," the storm center said.
An enhanced risk of severe storms, level 3 of 5, is forecast from northeastern Arkansas to northern Ohio and central Michigan, stretching from Detroit to Memphis, where residents may need to brace for strong tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Storms are expected to continue through the morning Wednesday and redevelop during the afternoon. The greatest threat will be over the Great Lakes region, including Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis, where strong tornadoes are possible from late morning into the early evening hours.
"Weather conditions in these areas could be life-threatening at times, and those in affected areas should pay close attention to the local NWS Weather Forecast Office for Advisories, Watches, and Warnings," the weather service warned.
Excessive rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are also possible from eastern Texas to southern Ohio.
Photos: Severe weather impacting much of US
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, south of Stuart, Iowa. Strong storms, likely including tornadoes, are expected to hit parts of the Midwest and South beginning Tuesday evening. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Chris Machian
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado on March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Tuesday, April 4, in five north Mississippi counties where severe storms killed one person and damaged hundreds of homes over the weekend. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Julio Cortez
Volunteers clean up at Wynne High School, Saturday, April 1, 2023, near the front entrance of the school on E. Jackson Avenue in Wynne, Ark., following severe weather the previous night. (Nena Zimmer/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)
Nena Zimmer
In this photo provided by Jessica Garinger, her father, Jim Garinger, fights a fire outside his home built by his great-grandfather, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Guthrie, Okla. Garinger and his family were able to save his family home with the help of firefighters. Extremely dry conditions in Oklahoma combined with high winds to fuel several large wildfires that forced interstate closures and sent residents fleeing from their homes. (Jessica Garinger via AP)
Jessica Garinger
In this video screenshot from Minnesota’s EagleCam provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an eagle hunkers down in its nest while being battered by strong winds in Ramsey County, Minn., Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources via AP)
HOGP
Lineman work to reestablish the power in a neighborhood that was damaged by a recent tornado on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Sullivan, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Joseph C. Garza
A statue of a knight stands in one of the city's neighborhoods that was damaged by a recent tornado on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Sullivan, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Joseph C. Garza
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, front left, talks with Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs, front right, as they tour storm damage outside the First United Methodist Church in Wynne, Ark., Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Thomas Metthe
Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) talks with the media after touring one of the neighborhoods that was damaged by a recent tornado on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Sullivan, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Joseph C. Garza
An individual pushes their bike through the snow in Rapid City, S.D., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A blizzard warning was in effect for nearly all of North Dakota and most of South Dakota through at least Wednesday night. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)
Matt Gade
A series of plows for the City of Rapid City make their way east along Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City, S.D., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A blizzard warning was in effect for nearly all of North Dakota and most of South Dakota through at least Wednesday night. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)
Matt Gade
Kurt Berry clears the sidewalk in front of the Prairie Edge & Sioux Trading Post in downtown Rapid City, S.D., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A blizzard warning was in effect for nearly all of North Dakota and most of South Dakota through at least Wednesday night. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)
Matt Gade
People make their way down Main Street in downtown Rapid City, S.D., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A blizzard warning was in effect for nearly all of North Dakota and most of South Dakota through at least Wednesday night. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP)
Matt Gade
A pedestrian crosses Colfax Avenue in front of the Larry Kirkland sculpture called East 2 West Source Point outside the south entry of the Wellington Webb Building as a light snow from a spring storm swept over the intermountain West Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out of the region on Tuesday and over the northern plains states where some locations could see up to two feet of snow. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Motorists creep along southbound Interstate 25 at 15th Street as a light snow from a spring storm swept over the intermountain West Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the storm will move out of the region on Tuesday and over the northern plains states where some locations could see up to two feet of snow. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Damage is seen at Wynne High School early Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Wynne, Ark., following severe weather the previous night. (Nena Zimmer/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)
Nena Zimmer
Volunteers cut up trees that were down at the corner of E. Bridges Avenue and N. Killough Road in Wynne, Ark., Saturday, April 1, 2023, following severe weather the previous night. (Nena Zimmer/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)
Nena Zimmer
Cars line up along the road as cleanup continues from Friday's tornado damage, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in west Little Rock, Ark. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Thomas Metthe
Pam Browne, right, laughs with volunteer Jamie Martin, as they pick out clothing at the Sullivan Community Center, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Sullivan, Ind., after a tornado moved through the area late Friday. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Joseph C. Garza
A pedestrian uses an umbrella for cover as a spring storm packing rain and light snow crossed the intermountain West Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
Scenes from last week's tornado in Mississippi:
Photos: Scenes of the devastation from deadly Mississippi tornado
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss. March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A sheriff's deputy climbs onto a pile of wind-tossed vehicles to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, the day after a series of storms produced tornadoes moved through the area. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
From right, Tracy and Tim Hardin, owners of Chuck's Dairy Bar, survey the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old granddaughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Melanie Childs of Amory, Miss., sits on a bucket and holds her two children, Mila, 1, left, and Major, 2, as they view whats left of her grandfather, Barrie Young, home Saturday 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
A homeowner venturs out to survey the damage Saturday 25, 2023, in Amory, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father's demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
This hardware store's inventory lay open to the environment, Saturday March 25, 2023, after a Friday night tornado destroyed much of the Mississippi Delta community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A shipping container/trailer rests by a tornado stripped tree, Saturday March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A bus passes debris on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Michael Goldberg
A tree awaits removal from the front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Tim Foster stands outside the safe room Saturday, March 25, 2023, where he and his wife (not pictured) took shelter as a tornado warning was issued in Amory, Miss. on Friday. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Wendell Sturdevant, of Rolling Fork, Miss., calls his wife as friends and his niece search through the rubble of what was a Blue Front Apartments duplex unit that he and his mother lived in, Saturday, March 25, 2023. They it made it out alive the night before as severe weather tore through the area, but his sister Mary Bush died just a block away when a tornado ripped through the small Delta town. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
James Brown, standing, of Vicksburg, Miss., surveys the damage at the home of his sister Melissa Pierce and her husband, L.A. Pierce, on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town Friday night. According to Brown, the semitrailer on his sister's home was picked up from two houses away. Both his sister and her husband were killed. Their son Dave Brown, of Tallulah, sits on the ground. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 25 INSTEAD OF MARCH 23 - Alaina Dean, 8, her mother, Shannekia Miles, background, and other family members salvage what they can from their home on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town the night before. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
The American flag is wrapped in the branches of a fallen tree in front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., early Saturday, March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a tornado the night before. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A car is shown trapped in a garage on 11th Avenue North in Amory, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, from where a tree fell the night before after severe weather came through the area. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Yvonne Hayes looks out at the pile of debris, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after the roof and the north wall of her house were both removed by a storm the night before in Amory, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of an Exxon gas station and convenience store that sits at the corner of Highway 25 and Highway 6 in Amory Miss., is seen after it was hit by severe weather the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
A Rolling Fork, Miss., resident walks through fallen trees as she attempts to salvage personal items following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the Mississippi Delta community, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Kathy Barlow salvages her family Bible, in her Rolling Fork, Miss., home, as she and family and friends begin their cleanup following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the house, including the roofing and ceiling, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident, walks through a damaged neighborhood with a small bag of personal belongings, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a deadly tornado ripped through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A resident of Silver City, Miss., stands next to his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying the surrounding damage following a deadly tornado that ripped through the state Friday night. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Resident Noel Crook walks through his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying damage in Silver City, Miss., following Friday's deadly tornado. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A vehicle and home are seen damaged in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the aftermath of a tornado that devastated the state the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Children's toys lie on the ground outside of what was once a home in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, following a deadly tornado that tore through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident exits what's left of his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, following Friday's deadly tornado. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Insulation and tin are seen stuck and wrapped around the remains of trees near the intersection of Highways 25 and 6 in Amory Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of the NauticStar boat manufacturing plant on Waterway Drive in Amory Miss., is seen Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A 4-wheeler rolls past this upturned SUV damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A truck rests atop a building, damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Debris is what remains from a house destroyed by the Friday night tornado in Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The area is quiet after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A support beam pokes through the driver's side window of a vehicle severely damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., and destroyed whole neighborhoods, on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are serenely quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Kimberly Patton surveys through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property two days earlier, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
