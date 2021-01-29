Moving on from QAnon? Experts say these tips could help

Donald Trump's departure from the White House shattered the hopes of some Qanon conspiracy theorists who said they believed he would expose a worldwide cabal of devil-worshipping pedophiles. While some have clung to the faith even after the reality of Trump's election loss set in, others have abandoned the movement.

Experts and former QAnon believers i nterviewed by The Associated Press offer several tips for individuals looking to move on from the conspiracy theory, or for those wondering how to talk to a loved one consumed by it.

LISTEN, DON'T PREACH: Believers in conspiracy theories aren't likely to be swayed by people who mock their views. Instead of lecturing, listen and ask questions about why they got into the conspiracy theory, or where they get their information. Whenever possible, have the conversation offline.

CHANGE THE SUBJECT: Bring up shared experiences and interests to help the person focus on personal, offline connections. If someone dwells on the conspiracy theory, politely say you'd rather talk about something else.