Movie producer charged with operating prostitution service

Sometimes, the indictment said, Jordan arranged transportation for women to engage in prostitution or directed clients to arrange interstate transportation.

He disguised payments for prostitution made by check to the women by describing them as fees for modeling, appearance, consulting, massage therapy and house parties, according to the indictment.

To communicate with clients, Jordan used email to discuss the price of prostitution services and to arrange transportation, authorities said.

As part of his bail terms, Jordan was ordered not to communicate with any victims or anyone likely to be a witness in the case.

“They haven't said anyone's name so I don't know who any are,” Jordan told Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym.

He was also ordered to surrender his firearms to law enforcement and not to use any drugs or marijuana. His home could also be subject to random searches.

“They're going to randomly search my house?” Jordan asked. Then he said: “I agree.”

He said his legal name was Dillon Jordan, but the indictment said he also used aliases including “Daniel Jordan,” “Daniel Maurice Hatton," and “Daniel Bohler."