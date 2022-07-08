Mourners gather for parade shooting victims' services. Here's the latest.

Mourners are remembering three of the seven people killed by the gunman who opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.
Services for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim and 88-year-old Stephen Straus were held Friday. Friends and family also plan to gather in memory 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza.
Services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo are scheduled for Saturday.
Funeral details for the remaining victims have not been made public. Authorities have identified them as 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, who were attending the parade with their 2-year-old son, and 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, a mother of two.
The suspect in the killings has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people who were wounded in the assault in the affluent suburb of Highland Park.
