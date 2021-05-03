Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

Family members have said that Brown was a proud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.

Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Sharpton has said that he wants to both celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

Among the mourners arriving at the church was 40-year-old Davy Armstrong, who said he went to high school with Brown and lived near him while the two were growing up. He said Brown seemed to be doing well when he ran into him recently before the shooting.

"He was very humble, very generous. He said he was doing good,” said Armstrong, who works in construction. “We hear about this on TV all the time. But when it’s someone so well known and so respected, it’s pretty painful.”

