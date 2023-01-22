Mourners at Graceland to bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Fans line up to enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. She died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
John Amis, Associated Press
Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music of Elvis, who died in 1977.
The property in south Memphis was a place of sadness and somber memories on Sunday. Presley, a 54-year-old singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.
The service began with the singing of “Amazing Grace” by Jason Clark & The Tennessee Mass Choir.
“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion and support you have shown our family during this difficult time,” said a message from the Presley family written on the program for the service. “We will always be grateful.”
An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn.
John Amis, Associated Press
Among those expected to speak or sing during the service were Lisa Marie Presley's mother, actress Priscilla Presley; her daughter, actress Riley Keough; Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York; and singers Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette and Axl Rose.
After the service, mourners were to make a procession through Graceland's Meditation Garden, where she is being laid to rest.
Photos: Remembering Lisa Marie Presley, 1968-2023
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley poses for her first picture in the lap of her mother, Priscilla, on Feb. 5, 1968, with her father, Elvis Presley. (AP Photo/Perry Aycock, File)
AP file
Elvis Presley poses with wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie, in a room at Baptist hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on Feb. 5, 1968. (AP Photo/File)
AP file
U.S. pop star Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles castle near Paris, Sept. 5, 1994. The couple is staying at the Euro Disneyland theme park, where they arrived Sunday night. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)
AP file
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson acknowledge applause from the audience after coming out onstage to open the 11th annual MTV Video Music Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Sept. 8, 1994. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley sings a song from her new album "To Whom It May Concern," during the National Association of Recording Merchandisers annual convention in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2003. Presley made her first-ever live performance for the group to promote her album, which will be released in April. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley, left, and her mother Priscilla Presley await the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and President Bush before they toured Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, Friday June 30, 2006 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)
AP file
President Bush, far left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and first lady Laura Bush while taking a tour of Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, Friday June 30, 2006 in Memphis, Tenn. Koizumi is a lifelong fan of the late rock and roll legend. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)
AP file
Pink, left, and Lisa Marie Presley arrive for the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley and her husband, Michael Lockwood, watch the Anna Sui 2008 spring/summer show at Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
AP file
Priscilla Presley, left, and Lisa Marie Presley, right, take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday on Friday, Jan. 8, 2010 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the new exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2012. She was born on Feb. 1, 1968. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey, File)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley poses for a photo to promote her third album "Storm & Grace" Thursday, May 10, 2012, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
AP file
Entertainer Lisa Marie Presley reacts after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before an interleague baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 20, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
AP file
Priscilla Presley, left, Elvis Presley's ex-wife, and Lisa Marie Presley, right, Elvis Presley's and Priscilla Presley's daughter, speak to fans gathered at a candlelight vigil at Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis, Tenn., home, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
AP file
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
AP file
Riley Keough, left, and her mother Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards on Oct. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
AP file
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
AP file
