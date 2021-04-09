Motive unclear in deadly shooting at Texas cabinet business

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas were still seeking a motive Friday for what led an employee at a cabinet-making company to open fire on his co-workers, leaving one man dead and wounding five others before shooting and wounding a state trooper during a search searched for the suspect.

The Bryan Police Department identified the man who was killed as Timothy Smith, a 40-year-old resident of Bryan. Two of the five people who were wounded at the business have been discharged from the hospital, two were in stable condition and one was in critical condition, police said on Twitter.

Smith's sister, Brittany Jackl, told Austin TV station KXAN that the family was in shock over his death. Smith is survived by two teenage sons and a wife, Jackl said, adding that he enjoyed his job at Kent Moore Cabinets.

“He used to send me Snapchats all the time from work, saying, ‘This is where I work, and this is who I work with,’ Jackl said. "He was honestly proud of where he worked, and I was proud of him."