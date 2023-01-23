 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motive unclear in California shooting; remembering Lisa Marie Presley; NFL highlights; 'Avatar' remains No. 1 | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van.

» Senior Democrats are expressing criticism of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president.

» Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy.

The race for Republican National Committee chair will be decided on Friday by secret ballot as Republican officials from all 50 states gather in Southern California. Current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection.

In sports, the Bengals and 49ers advanced, the Nuggets finally lost at home, the Canucks made a coaching change, Temple pulled off a stunner and Jon Rahm and Brooke Henderson captured more hardware.

President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, the man who ran his administration’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as his next chief of staff.

President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009′s “Avatar.”

