Motive remains unclear in police officer's fatal shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect in the killing of a law enforcement officer was trying to force his way into a high school basketball game the night the officer was killed, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday.

The suspect had struck a worker in the face after refusing to comply with entry requirements at the Friday night game, which included handing over tickets and submitting to a “COVID protocol” that included a temperature check, Ferguson said. He said it's unclear whether the suspect was refusing to don a mask.

Tulane Police Cpl. Martinus Mitchum, who was working an off-duty security detail at the Friday night game, went to intervene. Ferguson said the suspect, identified as John Shallerhorn, 35, pulled a weapon from his waistband and fired twice as Mitchum and the unidentified worker tried to escort him from the building. Mitchum was hit in the chest and died later at a hospital.

Shallerhorn did not resist as he was quickly arrested by other officers working the detail, Ferguson said. “After he fired two shots, one of which struck Mitch in the chest, he walked outside of that building, tossed his handgun to the ground and threw his hands in the air and he immediately gave himself up,” Ferguson said. “No answer to the motives as of yet."