Mother who lost her 3 children, mom in fire during Texas power outages reflects on tragic night

Nguyen told Lemon her mother Le was the reason she could be a working mom. From afternoon pickups from school to grocery shopping, Nguyen says her mother was the reason she could be a single working mom and also be involved in the lives of her children and their activities.

"I really wanted my girls to see that women can do it all and I wanted my son to be the kind of man that steps up. Like I said, my mom really kind of bridged that gap for me to be able to do that and for my kids to be able to see that," Nguyen said.

As for her children, she told Lemon about their big and beautiful personalities.

"She just really loved and cared for people in such a deep way," Nguyen said of Olivia. "In November, she spent weeks curating a Spotify play list for her brother Edison for his birthday as a gift to him ... and she noticed that I was listening to it so much that she made me one for my birthday, which we all just celebrated together just a few weeks ago," she said.

Nguyen said Edison was born shortly after her own father passed away, and he filled a "gaping hole" in her heart. "He was a lot like my dad in many ways, so I think that gave my mom a great feeling of comfort, feeling like my dad was still with us," she said.