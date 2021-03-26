Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant

But then the teacher, apparently unaware that she hadn't exited the session, went on a rant — recorded by Stokes — lasting more than 30 minutes in which she apparently is heard complaining to her husband.

“She's answered her phone for the first time the entire year," the teacher says of Stokes, according to the video obtained by the Register.

“I mean these parents, that's what kind of piece of s(asterisk)(asterisk)t they are," Newman says, and adds: “Black. He's Black. They're a Black family."

“Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses ... to be a child," the video continues. “Since you've taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault. This is what Black people do.”

Newman was placed on administrative leave and resigned within days after the Zoom meeting. She declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday, the Register said.

The video “clearly shows that unequal educational experiences for minority students exist," said Neil Gehlawat, an attorney representing Stokes. “Ms. Stokes reached out for help — and, in return, she discovered that her son was being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0