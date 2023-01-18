Mother and son mauled in polar bear attack identified, Brian Walshe accused of killing his wife, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Jan. 18:

Brian Walshe

Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her remains in dumpsters because he wanted to end their marriage, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney's office said at his arraignment on Wednesday.

"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

In their criminal complaint prosecutors stated that Brian Walshe assaulted and beat his wife to death.

Beland read aloud the allegations and suspected motive in Quincy District Court as Walshe, 47, was arraigned on charges of murder and disinterring a body without authority.

Polar bear attack

A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.

The fatal mauling, the first in more than 30 years in Alaska, happened Tuesday near the school in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the westernmost tip of the North American mainland — about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Russia — that is no stranger to coexisting with polar bears.

Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were killed in the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

Myomick's parents declined interviews with The Associated Press when reached Wednesday at their home.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has confirmed a star-studded guest list that's set to appear on her forthcoming rock album, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Pink and Brandi Carlile.

On Tuesday, the country icon appeared on an episode of "The View" and discussed the highly anticipated project, telling co-host Joy Behar: "If I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it. So I'm doing a rock 'n' roll album and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me."

Parton said she and McCartney are singing a song together and additionally revealed that her song with Nicks had been finished the night prior. Parton had previously said that the record, titled "Rock Star," would be set to come out

