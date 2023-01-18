Mother and son mauled in polar bear attack identified, Brian Walshe accused of killing his wife, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Jan. 18:
Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe killed and dismembered his wife Ana Walshe and disposed of her remains in dumpsters because he wanted to end their marriage, a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney's office said at his arraignment on Wednesday.
"Rather than divorce, it is believed that Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body," prosecutor Lynn Beland said.
In their criminal complaint prosecutors stated that Brian Walshe assaulted and beat his wife to death.
Beland read aloud the allegations and suspected motive in Quincy District Court as Walshe, 47, was arraigned on charges of murder and disinterring a body without authority.
Read more here:
People are also reading…
Polar bear attack
A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.
The fatal mauling, the first in more than 30 years in Alaska, happened Tuesday near the school in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the westernmost tip of the North American mainland — about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Russia — that is no stranger to coexisting with polar bears.
Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were killed in the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.
Myomick's parents declined interviews with The Associated Press when reached Wednesday at their home.
Read more about it here:
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton has confirmed a star-studded guest list that's set to appear on her forthcoming rock album, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Pink and Brandi Carlile.
On Tuesday, the country icon appeared on an episode of "The View" and discussed the highly anticipated project, telling co-host Joy Behar: "If I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, I better do something to earn it. So I'm doing a rock 'n' roll album and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me."
Parton said she and McCartney are singing a song together and additionally revealed that her song with Nicks had been finished the night prior. Parton had previously said that the record, titled "Rock Star," would be set to come out
Get more info here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Jay Briscoe
Ivan Provorov
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 18
A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and killed them both in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead. That's according to the Tulare County sheriff during a news conference Tuesday. Law enforcement is seeking at least two suspects and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia. Goshen is a rural community in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children, authorities said.
The Supreme Court seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education. It's a legal challenge that's important for other disabled students and their families. The question before the justices during arguments Wednesday involved a federal law that guarantees disabled students an education that's specific to their needs. Liberal and conservative justices suggested they were inclined to rule for the student, Miguel Luna Perez. His lawyer said that for 12 years, the public school system in Sturgis, Michigan, “neglected Miguel, denied him an education and lied to his parents about the progress he was allegedly making in school.”
A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges says the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials. The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Hodges says Minnesota police on Tuesday also arrested the teenage suspect’s mother for allegedly driving him to Georgia following the shooting. Johntae Hudson was killed in a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping center located in Bloomington. The 19-year-old was shot eight times and died during an altercation in the mall.
California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with damaging rains, wind and surf. Tallying the damage will take time, but a California Office of Emergency Services spokesperson says the number of homes and other structures that will be red-tagged as uninhabitable could be in the “low thousands.” The damage is spread across 41 of California’s 58 counties. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but the skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period.
An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks. Zelenskyy, speaking by video link from Kyiv, is urging the world to move faster in its decision-making because “tragedies are outpacing life; the tyranny is outpacing democracy.” He spoke Wednesday after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the world as being in a “sorry state” because of interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The gloomy messages came on the second day of the elite gathering of world leaders and corporate executives in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died shortly before her 119th birthday. The spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France, David Tavella, said she died in her sleep early Tuesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19. Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, a few weeks before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.
President Joe Biden has hosted the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA championship, at the White House. Biden says the team reflects America through its style of play, showcasing “constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team, a team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best.” Biden also expressed support Tuesday for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather, including storms and floods. He plans to visit the state Thursday. The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn’t visit the White House while Donald Trump was president.
Rafael Nadal says his hip was injured during a second-round loss at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald. The 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 defeat abruptly ended Nadal's title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. Nadal pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald. The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline and then left the court for a medical timeout. His wife wiped away tears up in the stands. Nadal returned to play but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self.
Andy Murray tries to back up his first-round victory over Matteo Berrettini by winning again and earning a trip to the third round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017. The 35-year-old Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. He played Berrettini for more than 4 1/2 hours in the first round. Novak Djokovic is also in action Thursday in the second round as he continues his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. The most intriguing women's match on Thursday's schedule pits WTA Finals champion and No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia against 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.