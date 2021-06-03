Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

He was noncommittal before the vote but noted that Cal/OSHA must apply its rules to a wide variety of businesses, including places like meatpacking facilities that were hit especially hard by the virus.

The Cal/OSHA regulations apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in officers, factories and retail. Its pandemic rules apply to all employees except those working from home or where there is a single employee who does not have contact with other people.

“Cal/OSHA is out of step with the rest of the country,” Andrew Sommer said on behalf of the California Employers COVID-19 Prevention Coalition before the vote.

The workplace rules set up “an inconsistent standard” between members of the public and employees of private and government workplaces, the California Chamber of Commerce and more than five dozen other business organizations said in a letter to the board.

For instance, restaurant servers will have to remain masked while working but could go unmasked if they dine at the same location during their off hours, said Katie Hansen, senior legislative director for the California Restaurant Association.